Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing

Published: 3:20 PM January 27, 2021

Police were called to Hadfield House on Sunday morning - Credit: Google

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a woman at a flat in Whitechapel.

David Cheres, 19, of Ellen Street, was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier today (January 27).

Police have confirmed the murder victim was 43-year-old Tiprat Argatu. She died in a flat at Hadfield House, also in Ellen Street, Whitechapel.

An investigation got underway after police were called to the property at 8.17am on Sunday, after concerns were raised for Ms Argatu's welfare.

She was found with multiple injuries, including stab wounds.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from neck and head injuries.

A 24-year-old man, who was also arrested on Sunday, has been released with no further action.