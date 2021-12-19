News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Teenager 'punched, kicked' by three men at DLR station

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:19 AM December 19, 2021
CCTV images of three men at Langdon Park DLR station who police wish to speak to

Police believe these men may have information which could help their investigation into a reported assault at Langdon Park DLR. - Credit: British Transport Police

A teenage boy was reportedly punched and kicked to the floor by three men at a station in Poplar.

The victim was approached at Langdon Park DLR by the men, who began talking to him about his mobile phone, shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, October 4.

The boy put his phone in his pocket out of sight and an altercation broke out, in which he suffered cuts and bruises to his head.

Police have released CCTV images of men who may have information which could help their investigation into the alleged assault.

If you recognise any of them, or have any information about the incident, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100079374. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

London Live News
British Transport Police
Tower Hamlets News

