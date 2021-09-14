News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:28 PM September 14, 2021   
Where stabbing took place in Shadwell

Where stabbing allegedly took place in Shadwell - Credit: Google

A teenager has suffered "life-changing" injuries after he was allegedly attacked in Shadwell. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is reported to have taken place early Sunday evening (September 12) in Golding Street, a quiet cul de sac next to Rope Walk Gardens. 

This follows graphic video circulating on social media which appears to show an injured youth bleeding badly on the pavement. 

"We are aware of a video showing a male who is injured,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said. “The first half of the video appears to have been filmed following an incident in Golding Street that is under investigation.” 

Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of vicious stabbing  

Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of alleged stabbing - Credit: Google

Officers were called to the narrow, cobbled turning opposite a parade of shops in Burnham Street at around 5.45pm on Sunday and arrived with ambulance paramedics. 

They found the 19-year-old with a serious knife wound to the arm and rushed him to hospital, where his condition was assessed as "likely life-changing" but not life-threatening. 

A man aged 20 was found with a knife wound in nearby Christian Street and taken to hospital to be treated.

He was later arrested and remains in custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 5643/12SEP.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

