Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell
- Credit: Google
A teenager has suffered "life-changing" injuries after he was allegedly attacked in Shadwell.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is reported to have taken place early Sunday evening (September 12) in Golding Street, a quiet cul de sac next to Rope Walk Gardens.
This follows graphic video circulating on social media which appears to show an injured youth bleeding badly on the pavement.
"We are aware of a video showing a male who is injured,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said. “The first half of the video appears to have been filmed following an incident in Golding Street that is under investigation.”
Officers were called to the narrow, cobbled turning opposite a parade of shops in Burnham Street at around 5.45pm on Sunday and arrived with ambulance paramedics.
You may also want to watch:
They found the 19-year-old with a serious knife wound to the arm and rushed him to hospital, where his condition was assessed as "likely life-changing" but not life-threatening.
A man aged 20 was found with a knife wound in nearby Christian Street and taken to hospital to be treated.
Most Read
- 1 East London police chief slams detective who admitted voyeurism crimes
- 2 'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust
- 3 Mile End station now reopened after rush-hour flooding
- 4 Date set for public referendum on Spitalfields' development future
- 5 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
- 6 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
- 7 Call to remain vigilant after gay man killed in park in Mile End
- 8 Councillor ex-husband of MP Apsana Begum suspended from Labour Party
- 9 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets
- 10 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
He was later arrested and remains in custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 5643/12SEP.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.