A man with a head injury was rescued by police at Bartlett Park after falling into the nearby canal.

Police were called to the park at around 2pm yesterday - Tuesday, April 5 - after the man was spotted in the Limehouse Cut canal.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and helped him out of the water.

The rescued man had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "There is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved and the incident is not being treated as suspicious."