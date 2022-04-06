Man with head injury rescued from canal near Bartlett Park
Published: 10:50 AM April 6, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man with a head injury was rescued by police at Bartlett Park after falling into the nearby canal.
Police were called to the park at around 2pm yesterday - Tuesday, April 5 - after the man was spotted in the Limehouse Cut canal.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and helped him out of the water.
The rescued man had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "There is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved and the incident is not being treated as suspicious."