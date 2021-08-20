Police arrest man over 'possibly homophobic' Cemetery Park killing

Published: 6:27 PM August 20, 2021

Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating the killing of a man in a Tower Hamlets park have made an arrest.

Met officers undertaking the murder investigation think that a 50-year-old man found with a fatal head injury in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park on August 16 may have been killed in a "homophobically motivated attack".

On Friday (August 20), a 36-year old man was arrested and he remains in custody.

Police were called at around 7am on Monday to the park in Southern Grove, E3, where they found the victim unresponsive and with a head injury. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin has been informed.

Police enquiries continue and a post-mortem examination - conducted on August 19 - confirmed the cause of death had been "blunt force trauma to the head".

Searches are ongoing at both the crime scene and a residential address in Tower Hamlets, the Met said.

Det Supt Pete Wallis of Scotland Yard's specialist crime squad said: "This arrest marks a significant development and officers have been working around the clock to bring justice to the victim and his family."

The officer repeated an appeal for anyone who was in the area during the early hours of August 16 to come forward.

He added: “The victim was attacked in what is suspected to be a homophobically motivated attack, but we remain open minded. The investigation team are working with the LGBT Advisory Group. This investigation is fast-paced, I would ask that people are aware of their surroundings and are vigilant in their personal safety.

"The concern caused by the discovery of a body in these circumstances sends ripples throughout the community and may result in people discussing information that they have. I urge anyone who hears anything relating to this murder to get in touch without delay."

Anyone with information should call the Met's incident room directly on 0208 345 3865, call 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting the reference number 1277/16. Information by following this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S81-PO1.

To pass on information anonymously, members of the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.