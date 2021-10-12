Published: 7:53 AM October 12, 2021

Police are offering £20,000 for any information which could lead to the identification and conviction of a killer in Tower Hamlets.

Ranjith Kankanamalage, known as ‘Roy’, was violently attacked and killed in the Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park on August 16.

Police wish to speak to these two men seen in the vicinity of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park - Credit: Met

Police were called at around 7am to the park in Southern Grove, E3, where they found the victim unresponsive and with a head injury.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have categorised the 50-year-old's murder "as a homophobic hate crime".

Officers have released images of two men who were in the vicinity of the cemetery at the time of the attack and who may hold information which could prove invaluable to the investigation.

One man is described as medium build, with short, light coloured hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt, light blue shorts, dark brown trainers and carrying a black backpack.

A man the Met police wishes to speak to was carrying a backpack - Credit: Met

The second man also of medium build has short dark hair, and was wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers.

Det Supt Pete Wallis, said the police "remain dedicated" to find Ranjith's killer: “We understand that given the circumstances of the murder, people may be reluctant to come forward," he said.

"We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they believe it to be, to report it to police or any of our LGBT+ partners.

"We are particularly appealing to the two people pictured to come forward.

A dark haired man police wish to speak to - Credit: Met

"I can assure the public that any information shared will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and consideration.

Derek Lee, from the Met's LGBT+ advisory group, added: "We appeal for anyone who knows anything about this horrendous crime to come forward using the many channels available.

"We are aware that, while it remains unsolved, this is causing considerable concern amongst LGBTQ+ people in Tower Hamlets and across London.

“We are advising the police on sensitive ways of keeping our parks safe and wider reassurance for all communities.

"At the same time we ask everyone to please use common sense when going home or out late at night. We must all be vigilant."

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We have been deeply saddened and shocked following the senseless murder of Ranjith Kankanamalage.

“Tower Hamlets is proudly a No Place for Hate borough and hate crimes of any sort will not be tolerated.

"We have a rich history of diversity which we celebrate alongside our work to ensure we are a safe and cohesive borough, free from all forms of hate.”

People should contact 101, giving the reference 1277/16AUG

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or to GALOP on 0207 7704 2040 or ELOP on 020 8509 3898.