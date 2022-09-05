Murder investigation launched after teens stabbed amid 'disturbance'

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Tower Hamlets.

Met Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were called to a "disturbance involving a large number of people" in Mile End's Lichfield Road at just past midnight on Sunday (September 4).

They found two boys - aged 17 and 18 - with stab wounds.

Both were taken to an east London hospital, Scotland Yard said, where the 18-year-old remains in a critical condition.

The 17-year-old died at about 1.54am, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported, the police said.

No arrests have been made yet.

Leading the murder investigation, Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “This is a highly worrying incident that has left one young man dead and another fighting for his life in hospital.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends at this difficult time.

“I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know."

He cautioned against rumours that 100 people were involved in the incident, which he said is not "wholly accurate".

"We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons.”

Anyone with information should contact 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.