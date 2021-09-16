Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man

Published: 3:33 PM September 16, 2021

Alexandra Cardona, 39, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted rape. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Tower Hamlets man has been jailed for attempting to rape another man.

Alexandra Cardona, 39, was today (September 16) sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Cardona, who was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life, pleaded guilty to attempted rape at the same court on Monday, September 13.

The court heard how on Monday, January 25, Cardona attempted to rape the male victim.

He removed his clothing and, holding the victim aggressively by the throat and hair, attempted to force him to perform sexual acts.

The victim managed to escape Cardona’s hold and call police.

Officers attended and Cardona was found to be completely naked and intoxicated. He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The victim has been supported by specialist officers.

Det Sgt John Stainforth, from the local policing team in central east London, said: “The victim has shown incredible courage and resilience after suffering such a terrible ordeal and I hope this sentence brings comfort to him and his family.

“I would also like to commend the victim for phoning 999 and alerting us to the attack, allowing us to intervene and stop the suspect in the act.

“Their actions have led to a dangerous individual being taken off the streets.

“My team continue to work hard to identify those responsible for sexual offences and bring perpetrators to justice."

Det Sgt Stainforth also praised officers and everyone who helped the investigation.

"Rape, abuse and sexual offences are unacceptable, horrific crimes that in my opinion are the worst crimes that a living victim can have happen to them.

“We will always do everything we possibly can to bring offenders to justice, just as we have done in this case.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.