Bow Lock killing: Trial date set for trio charged

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:58 AM February 2, 2022
Updated: 12:06 PM February 2, 2022
Tower Hamlets murder charges

Three men have been charged with the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, who was killed in Bromley-by-Bow on Saturday (November 6). - Credit: Met Police

The three men charged with the murder of Mohammed Aqil Mahdi will go on trial in June.

A dog walker found the body of Camden man Mohammed - who was better known as Aqil - in Navigation Road near Bow Lock on November 6 last year. 

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Majed Ahmed, of Navigation Road was arrested on November 8, while Muzahid Ali, of Bishops Way in Cambridge Heath and Abul Kashem, of Victoria Dock Road in Newham, were arrested the following day.

The trio - aged 18, 21 and 28 respectively - were subsequently charged with the murder.

All three appeared at the Old Bailey on November 12, where it was confirmed that they were associates of the deceased.

Each defendant indicated a not guilty plea to a hearing held at Southwark Crown Court on January 28.

A trial date of June 6 has been set by the same court.

All three defendants were remanded back into custody until a pre-trial review on May 6.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Southwark Crown Court
Tower Hamlets News
Newham News
Camden News

