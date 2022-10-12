Police in 'urgent' bid to trace man after stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
Police are urgently looking to trace a man in connection with a "random" stabbing near Tower Hill.
A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident, which police were called to in Trinity Square just after 3.50pm yesterday (October 11).
He remains there in a non life-threatening condition, police said.
Officers have begun a probe and DS Ben Stephenson explained the Met has taken "the unusual step" of releasing an image "very early" in its investigation.
He added: "We urgently want to locate this man.
“This appears to have been a random attack. No items were taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker.
“While we have no definite information to suggest there is any further risk to the public, given the nature of this incident we would urge anyone who sees this man, or recognises him, to call 999 and not approach him.”
Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Anyone calling 999 in relation to this incident should provide the reference 6655/11OCT.