No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
Published: 10:31 AM July 20, 2021
Police are investigating a triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.
Officers were called at around 5.47pm yesterday - Monday, July 19 - to reports of a disturbance in Pepper Street.
Upon arrival they found three men with stab injuries, all of which have been confirmed as not life-threatening.
They remain in hospital with further updates expected.
A crime scene was still in place as of 9.22pm last night.
The E14 area was subject to a section 60 order - which authorises the police to use additional stop and search powers to prevent violence - until 9am this morning (Tuesday, July 20).
No arrests have been made.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.