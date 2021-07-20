No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Published: 10:31 AM July 20, 2021

No arrests have been made following a triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs' Pepper Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating a triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.

Officers were called at around 5.47pm yesterday - Monday, July 19 - to reports of a disturbance in Pepper Street.

Upon arrival they found three men with stab injuries, all of which have been confirmed as not life-threatening.

They remain in hospital with further updates expected.

A crime scene was still in place as of 9.22pm last night.

The E14 area was subject to a section 60 order - which authorises the police to use additional stop and search powers to prevent violence - until 9am this morning (Tuesday, July 20).

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.