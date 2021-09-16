News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:24 PM September 16, 2021   
Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of vicious stabbing  

Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens - Credit: Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Shadwell which left a teenager with potentially life changing injuries. 

The pair, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remain in custody. 

At around 5.45pm last Sunday, September 12, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Golding Street, a cul de sac next to Rope Walk Gardens. 

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 19-year-old man with a significant knife wound to the arm.  

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening but likely life changing. 

A second man, aged 20, was found with a knife wound in nearby Christian Street.  

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested, before being released on bail. 

A video has been circulating on social media which appears to show an injured youth bleeding badly on the pavement.   

Police are investigating the origins of the video.  

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The first half of the video appears to have been filmed following an incident in Golding Street that is under investigation.  

“It has not been possible to determine where or when the second half of the video – which appears to show officers making arrests – was filmed or what it relates to.” 

Police believe a number of people witnessed the incident and may have filmed video and are asking anyone who has footage of the incident or witnessed it to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 5643/12 Sept. 

Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News

