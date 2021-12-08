An entrance in Hamlets Way to Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, where a man and boy were victims of sexual offences on December 3. - Credit: Google

A man was flashed and a teenage boy touched inappropriately in “linked” incidents at a park in Mile End.

Police believe the sexual offences in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park last Friday afternoon, December 3, were carried out by the same person.

A man aged in his 40s was reportedly sitting on a bench in the park about 3.50pm when he was approached by another man, who exposed himself after making inappropriate comments.

About half an hour later, a teenage boy was walking through the park when he was approached by a man, who allegedly touched him inappropriately before walking away.

Both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect in both cases is described as being black, aged in his 30s, with a scar on the top of his nose.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a navy or grey puffer jacket.

Det Const Caitlin Fitzgerald said: "These experiences were clearly very distressing for the victims and we are continuing to support them as we work towards identifying the person responsible."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5300/03Dec.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.