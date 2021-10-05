Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing

Published: 11:44 AM October 5, 2021

Citizen patrols are being set up in a campaign to reopen the Isle of Dogs police station to the public following the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Mohamed Ensser.

Campaigning father-of-four Maium Talukdar is forming a neighbourhood watch through his Island Network organisation and said he has 50 volunteers who have come forward to help patrol the streets.

Campaigner Maium Talukdar addressing meeting with Met Police after Mohamed Ensser's killing - Credit: Island Network

“We’re not doing the job of police,” Maium assured the East London Advertiser. “But people need to feel safe.

"A lot of people have come forward — it's a massive campaign.”

Maium led a campaign picketing outside the police station in Manchester Road in 2010 when it was being reduced in hours and eventually closed to the public altogether.

Tower Hamlets councillor Peter Golds has suggested the Met could use empty rooms above Cubitt Town public library as an area police office. He believes it is ideal.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “There remains an operational base police patrol from Limehouse which is close by.

“The Isle of Dogs police station closed years ago and Bethnal Green is the nearest 24/7 front counter to report a crime. But police are patrolling and responding regularly.”

Families have also started a petition on the station's future that could be discussed at Tower Hamlets Council's next meeting on October 27.

Detectives investigating Mohamed’s death on September 21 in East Ferry Road are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.

Officers gave CPR before an ambulance arrived, but he died half-an-hour later at around 8.50pm from a stab wound to the neck.

Det Chief Insp Laurence Smith said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have images as it could be a missing piece of the puzzle.”

Police meanwhile have stepped up patrols around the Isle of Dogs in response to this latest attack.

Borough commander Marcus Barnett: "Needless death will send shockwaves through our communities" - Credit: Mike Brooke

Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said in a statement to the Advertiser: “This needless death will send shockwaves through our communities, but levels of patrols will be increased for reassurance to those living, working and travelling in the area.”

There have been no arrests. Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3895, dial 101 or Tweet @MetCC, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 (Crimestoppers_uk.org).