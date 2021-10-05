Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
Citizen patrols are being set up in a campaign to reopen the Isle of Dogs police station to the public following the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Mohamed Ensser.
Campaigning father-of-four Maium Talukdar is forming a neighbourhood watch through his Island Network organisation and said he has 50 volunteers who have come forward to help patrol the streets.
“We’re not doing the job of police,” Maium assured the East London Advertiser. “But people need to feel safe.
"A lot of people have come forward — it's a massive campaign.”
Maium led a campaign picketing outside the police station in Manchester Road in 2010 when it was being reduced in hours and eventually closed to the public altogether.
Tower Hamlets councillor Peter Golds has suggested the Met could use empty rooms above Cubitt Town public library as an area police office. He believes it is ideal.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “There remains an operational base police patrol from Limehouse which is close by.
Most Read
- 1 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
- 2 'Sex pervert on bike' police hunt: Recognise this man?
- 3 Traffic chaos as Blackwall Tunnel blocked by protesters
- 4 Who was jailed in east London in September?
- 5 Banner to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Cable Street
- 6 Flooding causes delays on A12
- 7 Catamaran engine room destroyed in Thames blaze at Trinity Buoy Wharf
- 8 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 9 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 10 Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar
“The Isle of Dogs police station closed years ago and Bethnal Green is the nearest 24/7 front counter to report a crime. But police are patrolling and responding regularly.”
Families have also started a petition on the station's future that could be discussed at Tower Hamlets Council's next meeting on October 27.
Detectives investigating Mohamed’s death on September 21 in East Ferry Road are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.
Officers gave CPR before an ambulance arrived, but he died half-an-hour later at around 8.50pm from a stab wound to the neck.
Det Chief Insp Laurence Smith said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have images as it could be a missing piece of the puzzle.”
Police meanwhile have stepped up patrols around the Isle of Dogs in response to this latest attack.
Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said in a statement to the Advertiser: “This needless death will send shockwaves through our communities, but levels of patrols will be increased for reassurance to those living, working and travelling in the area.”
There have been no arrests. Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3895, dial 101 or Tweet @MetCC, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 (Crimestoppers_uk.org).