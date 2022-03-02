Video

Wagner Silva, of Starboard Way on the Isle of Dogs, was jailed for three-and-a-half years - Credit: Essex Police

A man from the Isle of Dogs has been jailed for stabbing two people outside a nightclub in front of hundreds of onlookers.

Wagner Silva had been at Unit 7 nightclub in Basildon's Festival Leisure Park on Saturday, October 2 last year when a fight broke out within a group of people he was with at around 4am.

The 20-year-old was then seen on CCTV footage pulling out a large silver knife which he had concealed in his trousers and running towards two other men.

The pair tried to run away from Silva but one of the men suffered a deep wound to his leg while the other was stabbed in his arm and leg.

Neither victim’s injuries were life threatening or life changing, according to police.

Essex Police say the disturbance lasted about 90 seconds.

Silva, of Starboard Way, was arrested the following afternoon at a nearby Travelodge hotel.

He was later charged with two counts of GBH with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Silva admitted all charges at Basildon Crown Court in November and was sentenced at the same court on February 17.

He was jailed for three years and six months for each count of GBH and 12 months for possession of a bladed article, with each sentence to be served at the same time.

There was no separate sentence for the cannabis charge.

PC Will Belsham of Basildon CID, who led the investigation, said: "This incident could have ended up being much worse for Silva’s victims and indeed himself.

"It happened in front of hundreds of people who were outside a nightclub in Festival Leisure Park.

"Officers were able to clearly identify him as a result of CCTV from the park’s control room.

"Unfortunately for him, that meant he had no option but to admit his guilt.

"The fact that Silva had a concealed knife with him on this night out shows he was intent on committing crime."