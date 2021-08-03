Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station

Published: 5:23 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM August 3, 2021

A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside West India Quay DLR station in Canary Wharf.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the station at around 2pm today, August 3.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and later took him to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The station is currently closed while police search the area and part of the concourse. Trains on the Tower Gateway to Lewisham service are not stopping at West India Quay.

A London Ambulance spokesman said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, and an incident response officer. A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by British Transport Police for anyone with information to contact them by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016, quoting reference 272 of 03/08/21.



