Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning

Published: 9:17 PM January 24, 2021

A woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found dead with stab wounds at a flat in Hadfield House, Ellen Street today - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed at a flat in Whitechapel earlier today.

Police were called to the flat at Hadfield House, Ellen Street shortly after 8.15am this morning after concerns were raised about the woman's welfare.

She was found unresponsive and had suffered multiple injuries, including stab wounds.

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s or 40s and was pronounced dead by paramedics, who attempted to give her CPR.

Police have confirmed a man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested near the scene for her murder. He is currently being held in custody at an east London police station.

Murder detectives from the Metropolitan Police are believe they know the woman's identity and are working to inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call the incident room on 02083453865, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD1612/21 Jan.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.