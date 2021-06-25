Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?

Published: 3:50 PM June 25, 2021

Who was found guilty or jailed in east London this week?

Mohammed Chowdhury, of Coate Street, Bethnal Green, was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment for terrorism offences on Monday (June 21). - Credit: Met Police

Mohammed Chowdhury

Chowdhury, 24, of Coate Street in Bethnal Green, was jailed for nine years on Monday (June 21).

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey having been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Last November, Chowdhury admitted four charges of possessing documents likely to be useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

In February, he was also found guilty at trial on a further charge of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

You may also want to watch:

When he was in prison awaiting trial, Chowdhury told family members that his intended target was a police station.

Joseph Oluwasanni, of Lucerne Way, Harold Hill, pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery on June 23. He will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 7. - Credit: Met Police

Joseph Oluwasanni

Joseph Oluwasanni, of Lucerne Way, Harold Hill, will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to five counts of robbery on Wednesday (June 23).

The robberies were committed against separate victims on different days between Saturday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 5 at the TSB ATM on Hilldene Avenue, Harold Hill.

In all cases, Oluwasanni approached the person using the machine and either distracted or pushed them to gain access to the machine and steal cash.

The victims were aged between 40 and 83, and the teenager stole £200 from each person.

Officers caught Oluwasanni in his fifth crime, as he attempted to make off with £200 from a 70-year-old man at the machine.

The 18-year-old entered the guilty plea at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he will also be sentenced on September 7.

He has been remanded into custody.

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton will be sentenced on September 16 at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. - Credit: Met Police

William Powell

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton, will be sentenced in September after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching on June 17.

Allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell in 2018 over incidents two years before, and he was interviewed and charged last year.

Police have urged any further victims of the 66-year-old to come forward.

Powell was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he will also be sentenced on September 16.

He has been remanded into custody.

Adrian Shaw, 28, of City Road, Hoxton was sentenced to two years and nine months' imprisonment after being found guilty at Hendon Crown Court on June 22. - Credit: Met Police

Adrian Shaw

Shaw, of City Road in Hoxton, was jailed for two years and nine months on Tuesday (June 22).

The 28-year-old was found guilty of grievous bodily harm following a trial at Hendon Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard Shaw had used an escort agency to lure a 30-year-old woman to his address at about 10.30pm on May 8 last year, under the pretence of securing her services.

Once the woman was inside the building, Shaw led her to a basement area where he launched a vicious attack.

The woman's injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but she was discharged following treatment.



