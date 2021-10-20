News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Witness appeal continues a month after youth stabbed in Shadwell

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:20 PM October 20, 2021   
Scene of vicious stabbing by Rope Walk Gardens on September 12

Scene of vicious stabbing by Rope Walk Gardens on September 12 - Credit: Google

Detectives haven't charged anyone yet after a knife attack a month ago near Rope Walk Gardens in Shadwell.

The 19-year-old suffered "life-changing" injuries on September 12 in Golding Street, a quiet cul de sac next to the park, in what Scotland Yard described at the time as “escalating tensions between groups”.

Police authorised additional search powers using special legislation, but officers from Tower Hamlets tweeted soon after: "Nobody was searched in the area during the specified time and no serious violence reported.” 

The teenager was taken to hospital with a knife wound to the arm.

His condition was assessed as "likely life-changing" but not life-threatening. 

A second man was found with a knife wound in nearby Christian Street and taken to hospital. The 20-year-old was later arrested, but there have been no charges by October 20.

Golding Street, quiet cul de sac next to the park where 19-year-old was stabbed 

Golding Street, quiet cul de sac next to the park where 19-year-old was stabbed - Credit: Google


A Scotland Yard appeal is still running for witnesses or anyone with information about the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, tweet @MetCC, with the reference 5643/12SEP, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

