A 40-year-old woman was found with fatal stab injuries at a residential property in Globe Road, Bethnal Green - Credit: PA

A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death at a home in Bethnal Green.

The woman was found with stab wounds at a property in Globe Road yesterday afternoon - Thursday, March 24 - after police were called to concerns for her welfare.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A Met spokesperson said: "Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed."

"Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number CAD 4738/24Mar.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.