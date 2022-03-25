News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Woman, 40, stabbed to death in Bethnal Green home

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:50 AM March 25, 2022
Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

A 40-year-old woman was found with fatal stab injuries at a residential property in Globe Road, Bethnal Green - Credit: PA

A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death at a home in Bethnal Green.

The woman was found with stab wounds at a property in Globe Road yesterday afternoon -  Thursday, March 24 - after police were called to concerns for her welfare.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A Met spokesperson said: "Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed."

"Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 40, stabbed to death in Bethnal Green home
  2. 2 Two rescued as 80 firefighters battle Bow tower block blaze near school
  3. 3 Boy dies after falling from block of flats in Bow
  1. 4 Chicken slaughterhouse blockaded by animal rights activists
  2. 5 Predator who targeted lone women in Bow given suspended sentence
  3. 6 Bengali signs go up at Whitechapel station
  4. 7 Jailed: Man who attacked three people in linked Whitechapel stabbings
  5. 8 Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February
  6. 9 Jailed: Group responsible for kidnap of Bethnal Green man
  7. 10 Dawn raids break up drug gang network in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number CAD 4738/24Mar.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Tower Hamlets News
Bethnal Green News

Don't Miss

Business as usual as the roof is repaired at the O2 Centre following Storm Eunice

Pictures: O2 shopping reopens as work continues on hole in the roof

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An S7 stock London Underground train, used on the Circle, Hammersmith and City and District lines

London Live News

Travel Bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Bow's Ellen Rugg with her 100th birthday card from the Queen

Former dressmaker celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon
Roman Road Market... even Sarturday trading is bleak. Picture: Mike Brooke

Tower Hamlets Council

Green light for plan to improve performance of borough's markets

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon