Plea date set for man accused of Yasmin Begum killing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:03 PM March 30, 2022
Woman with nose piercing and hijab taking a selfie

Quyum Miah - alleged to have murdered 40-year-old Yasmin Begum in Bethnal Green - will enter a plea to the charge in June - Credit: Met Police

The man accused of fatally stabbing Yasmin Begum in Bethnal Green last week is to enter a plea to the charge in June.

Forty-year-old Yasmin died last Thursday afternoon - March 24 - after being found with stab injuries at a property in Globe Road.

Police officers found her after being alerted to welfare concerns when she did not arrive to pick up her children from school.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, was arrested on March 27 and charged with murder the following day.

The 40-year-old has also been charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He appeared before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday - March 28 - and the Old Bailey today (March 30).

Miah was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on June 15 for a plea hearing.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Women's Safety
Homerton News
Bethnal Green News
East London News

