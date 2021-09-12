'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust
A teenager wearing a food delivery jacket with a delivery bag has been arrested by bike patrol police in Shoreditch in an alleged drugs bust.
The 17-year-old was stopped by special constables on cycle patrol in Great Eastern Street towards Shoreditch High Street around midnight on Saturday, September 11.
He was wearing a food delivery jacket and carrying a delivery bag, say police.
But officers noticed a smell of cannabis — then say they found a quality of what is believed to be the class B drug and £520 cash. They also examined mobile phone data.
The youth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and for failing to stop for police.
“Our volunteer officers from the Special Constabulary stopped this boy after their suspicions,” Chief Insp Chris Scammell said later.
“Enquiries have confirmed that the boy arrested doesn’t work for a food delivery service.”
He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation while further police enquiries are being carried out.