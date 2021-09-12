'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust

Published: 6:49 PM September 12, 2021

Arrest... the moment youth is taken into custody in Shoreditch - Credit: Met Police

A teenager wearing a food delivery jacket with a delivery bag has been arrested by bike patrol police in Shoreditch in an alleged drugs bust.

The 17-year-old was stopped by special constables on cycle patrol in Great Eastern Street towards Shoreditch High Street around midnight on Saturday, September 11.

He was wearing a food delivery jacket and carrying a delivery bag, say police.

But officers noticed a smell of cannabis — then say they found a quality of what is believed to be the class B drug and £520 cash. They also examined mobile phone data.

The youth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and for failing to stop for police.

Cash and suspected drugs seized by police - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

“Our volunteer officers from the Special Constabulary stopped this boy after their suspicions,” Chief Insp Chris Scammell said later.

“Enquiries have confirmed that the boy arrested doesn’t work for a food delivery service.”

He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation while further police enquiries are being carried out.