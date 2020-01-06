Search

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line's opening

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 January 2020

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Archant

Crossrail will not open until the end of next year, Transport for London has confirmed - with the Liverpool Street to Shenfield section taking a further six months to join up.

Mike Brown, TfL's commissioner, told the London Assembly's budget and performance committee it was working to a business planning assumption of opening the central section between September and December 2021.

The eastern branch, running from Liverpool Street to Shenfield, is expected to connect in May 2022, and the western section from Paddington to Heathrow and Reading in December 2022.

The route, to be known as the Elizabeth line, was originally set to open in December 2018.

Mr Brown told the committee on Monday, January 6: "What wasn't envisaged was the scale of unfinished and incomplete work on the stations, and also on the wayside equipment, things like the integration of all the digital systems.

"A bit like a house that looks complete, if you wandered round the stations as I did this time last year, these stations looked complete.

"A few months later I went back to the stations and tiles had to be taken away, platforms had to be opened up because some of the equipment that should have been installed simply wasn't there."

He added: "There were problems with the integration of the train and the signalling system, but the most pressing problem, before you could even get into the full testing, is that the stations weren't ready and the trackside wasn't ready. We were still building in the tunnel."

On the signalling systems, he said: "It's not all perfect, and you don't know until you start running a number of trains alongside each other in close proximity to each other.

"I'm thinking by June, they'll be in a position to enter into the trial running phase. The whole point of that phase is you then have a significant ramp up in the number of trains you're running in the tunnel section and it is inevitable further issues will emerge at that time."

The industry standard for trial running, the meeting was told, was nine to 12 months.

Most Read

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

‘They shall not pass’ candlelight vigil warning after Chanukah synagogue daubing invokes ‘Battle of Cable Street’ spirit

Candle in the wind... Solidariity with Jewish community after Chanukah night daubing of South Hampstead synagogue. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coroner slams signs banning swimming in Shadwell Basin after student drowns

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

