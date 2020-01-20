Search

Advanced search

New running track helping Isle of Dogs school children to be more active

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Cubitt Town Infants’ School has installed a new running track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Cubitt Town Infants' School has installed a new running track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

A school on the Isle of Dogs has installed a new running track in their playground after receiving council funding.

Children have been more active by running laps of the track. Picture: Tower Hamlets CouncilChildren have been more active by running laps of the track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Cubitt Town Infants' School is one of 43 schools that successfully applied through the council's healthy pupils capital fund, which levies money from the sugar tax to improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

You may also want to watch:

The track has given the pupils a space for them to take part in Kids Run Free's marathon kids initiative, which challenges children to run 42 kilometres over a year.

Cubitt Town Infants' School PE teacher Shehan Wijayaratne said: "The impact of our new running track has been wonderful.

"It has motivated the children to do more exercise and they even do laps of the track on their own during break times.

"We've also seen a big difference in concentration levels in classes immediately after breaks, so it has been a huge success story for us."

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Work begins on £151m Westferry hotel and homes development

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Work begins on £151m Westferry hotel and homes development

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell

Latest from the East London Advertiser

BBL: Sheffield 86 London Lions 91

Andre Lockhart attacks at Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

New running track helping Isle of Dogs school children to be more active

Cubitt Town Infants’ School has installed a new running track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists