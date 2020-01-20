New running track helping Isle of Dogs school children to be more active

Cubitt Town Infants' School has installed a new running track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council Archant

A school on the Isle of Dogs has installed a new running track in their playground after receiving council funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children have been more active by running laps of the track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council Children have been more active by running laps of the track. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Cubitt Town Infants' School is one of 43 schools that successfully applied through the council's healthy pupils capital fund, which levies money from the sugar tax to improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

You may also want to watch:

The track has given the pupils a space for them to take part in Kids Run Free's marathon kids initiative, which challenges children to run 42 kilometres over a year.

Cubitt Town Infants' School PE teacher Shehan Wijayaratne said: "The impact of our new running track has been wonderful.

"It has motivated the children to do more exercise and they even do laps of the track on their own during break times.

"We've also seen a big difference in concentration levels in classes immediately after breaks, so it has been a huge success story for us."