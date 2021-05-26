Covid inquiry: Stats on spread of virus in Tower Hamlets before lockdown
- Credit: PA
Dominic Cummings has claimed lockdown should have arrived weeks before people were officially told to stay at home.
In a session of the House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees – which remains ongoing – former adviser Dominic Cummings made a number of assertions about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.”
The Advertiser has data on the number of cases recorded in Tower Hamlets every seven days since March 1 last year.
The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 119 positive coronavirus cases recorded in the borough.
You may also want to watch:
In the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 105 people were recorded as having caught the virus.
The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.
Most Read
- 1 Jail for stalker who targeted woman and burgled her home
- 2 500-year-old mulberry tree saved in High Court victory for campaigners
- 3 'It took nine months to get my son's brain tumour diagnosed'
- 4 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
- 5 'Festival of Britain' school shortlisted for national award
- 6 Tower Hamlets mayor takes tour of newly reopened cinema
- 7 Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs
- 8 'We must change': Tower Hamlets mayor tells George Floyd rally
- 9 New Providence Wharf's neighbours call for action on cladding crisis
- 10 Thames river bus trips return for half-term