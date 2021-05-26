News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid inquiry: Stats on spread of virus in Tower Hamlets before lockdown

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:34 PM May 26, 2021   
Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees. - Credit: PA

Dominic Cummings has claimed lockdown should have arrived weeks before people were officially told to stay at home.

In a session of the House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees – which remains ongoing – former adviser Dominic Cummings made a number of assertions about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

He said: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.” 

The Advertiser has data on the number of cases recorded in Tower Hamlets every seven days since March 1 last year.

The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 119 positive coronavirus cases recorded in the borough.

In the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 105 people were recorded as having caught the virus. 

The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.

Coronavirus
Tower Hamlets News

