Cyclist in court charged with killing pensioner in Bow

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 26 August 2020

A cyclist has appeared in court accused of knocking down and killing a pensioner in Bow.

Ermir Loka, of Manor Road, Walthamstow, has been charged with the manslaughter of 72-year-old pedestrian Peter McCombie and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.

The crash happened in Bow Road on Friday July 3, and Mr McCombie died in hospital on July 11.

Today (Wednesday, August 26), Mr Loka, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Judge Sarah Munro QC. She set a provisional trial date for October 4 next year, with a plea hearing on October 27 this year.

She said if restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted, an earlier trial date would be possible.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

