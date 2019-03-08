Search

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured at traffic light collision in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:57 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 11 August 2019

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picure: Google

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picure: Google

Google

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident when a cyclist was seriously injured at traffic lights in Dagenham.

They were called just before 10.30 yesterday morning to the accident in Valence Avenue, at the junction with Green Lane.

The car driver was arrested at the scene "on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving" and is being held in custody, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

The cyclist, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was said to be in a critical condition. Police are trying to locate his next of kin.

The Met's Serious Collision investigation unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to dial 101, using reference CAD 7749/10Aug.

