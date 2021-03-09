Pensioner killed when cyclist rode through red light, court told

Published: 5:23 PM March 9, 2021

A cyclist killed a pensioner when he rode through a red light and hit the 73-year-old, a court has heard.

Ermir Loka, 23, is accused of the manslaughter of Peter McCombie in a collision at around 5pm on July 3, 2020.

Mr McCombie died from severe brain injuries days after the crash in Bow Road.

Mr Loka denies manslaughter and an alternative charge of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard the cyclist was travelling at around 15mph when he collided with the pensioner. Prosecutor Deanna Heer said he had been "cycling with a degree of purpose", overtaking other cyclists as he travelled east on the cycle lane approaching a pedestrian crossing.

You may also want to watch:

Jurors were told Mr McCombie was using a pedestrian crossing close to Thames Magistrates' Court, and had waited until he was given the green man signal to cross the road and cycle lane, which turned the lights red.

Ms Heer said: "As (Mr Loka) approached the pedestrian crossing, the lights were on red, and they had been on red for over five seconds. However, he did not stop, instead he continued through the red light and crashed into Mr McCombie, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head."

She added: "As he lay on the road, bleeding and unconscious, the defendant - who had also fallen down - picked up his bike and cycled away, leaving others to call an ambulance for Mr McCombie."

Mr McCombie suffered injuries including fractures and bruising to his left side, and damage to his skull on his right, caused by hitting the ground.

The prosecutor said one witness recalls Mr Loka remonstrating with Mr McCombie, who was still on the ground, saying, "Look what you have done".

Jurors were told Mr Loka later admitted to police he did not stop at the scene.

Ms Heer said: "He said he was in a panic because of what had just happened but also because of his immigration status which was not regularised, and because he knew the police would soon arrive."

He thought Mr McCombie would be OK.

Jurors were told it had been calculated the traffic lights had turned to amber around eight-and-a-half seconds before the incident.

"Ample time, the prosecution say, for the defendant to have seen that the lights were against him," the prosecutor added.

The court heard Mr Loka, of Leyton, handed himself in to police on July 28.

Ms Heer said: "He said he had seen the man from about five metres away and tried to stop but was unable to do so."

The trial continues.