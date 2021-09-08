News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Met Commissioner reopens revamped Bethnal Green police station

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021   
Cressida Dick and Marcus Barnett

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick - pictured with Tower Hamlets BCU Commander Marcus Barnett - officially reopened Bethnal Green police station last weekend. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

Bethnal Green police station has been reopened by Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Closed last year for refurbishments, Dame Cressida was on hand at the weekend to unveil the revamped facility.

New video-recorded interview suites have been installed as part of the refurbishment, intended to make giving statements easier for vulnerable victims.

Bethnal Green Police station

The new Bethnal Green police station. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

Personal touches - including wall murals which depict the history of Tower Hamlets - have also been added.

Det Insp Chris Heathcote told the Advertiser: "We are thrilled that the new-look Bethnal Green showcases the unique history of policing Tower Hamlets and the East End.

Bethnal Green Police station

The new Bethnal Green police station, open again after a period of refurbishment. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

"This will help connect our officers and staff even more closely to the area and people they service.

You may also want to watch:

"Our modernised spaces will also provide a better service for members of the public who come in to see us, especially victims of serious crime who give video statements.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
  2. 2 Call to remain vigilant after gay man killed in park in Mile End
  3. 3 Vote: Which cafe, pub or restaurant in Tower Hamlets is your favourite?
  1. 4 Pet poodle dies after being savaged in Poplar park
  2. 5 Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals
  3. 6 Cllr Rabina Khan: 'What Bangladesh can teach us about climate change'
  4. 7 Paramedic named 'community champion' after tireless volunteering
  5. 8 Hackney art heist sees £1,500 painting stolen from Shoreditch gallery
  6. 9 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
  7. 10 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
Metropolitan Police
Bethnal Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Liveable Streets' pedestrianizing programme put on hold

Liveable Streets traffic schemes halted after protests across East End

Mike Brooke

person
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after elderly man punched on Central Line train

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Crime

Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Protesters blocking buses at Canary Wharf 'anti vax' protest

'Anti-vax' demo slammed by Tower Hamlets councillor for diverting police...

Mike Brooke

person