Met Commissioner reopens revamped Bethnal Green police station
- Credit: Tower Hamlets Police
Bethnal Green police station has been reopened by Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.
Closed last year for refurbishments, Dame Cressida was on hand at the weekend to unveil the revamped facility.
New video-recorded interview suites have been installed as part of the refurbishment, intended to make giving statements easier for vulnerable victims.
Personal touches - including wall murals which depict the history of Tower Hamlets - have also been added.
Det Insp Chris Heathcote told the Advertiser: "We are thrilled that the new-look Bethnal Green showcases the unique history of policing Tower Hamlets and the East End.
"This will help connect our officers and staff even more closely to the area and people they service.
You may also want to watch:
"Our modernised spaces will also provide a better service for members of the public who come in to see us, especially victims of serious crime who give video statements.”
Most Read
- 1 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
- 2 Call to remain vigilant after gay man killed in park in Mile End
- 3 Vote: Which cafe, pub or restaurant in Tower Hamlets is your favourite?
- 4 Pet poodle dies after being savaged in Poplar park
- 5 Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals
- 6 Cllr Rabina Khan: 'What Bangladesh can teach us about climate change'
- 7 Paramedic named 'community champion' after tireless volunteering
- 8 Hackney art heist sees £1,500 painting stolen from Shoreditch gallery
- 9 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- 10 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London