Met Commissioner reopens revamped Bethnal Green police station

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Bethnal Green police station has been reopened by Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Closed last year for refurbishments, Dame Cressida was on hand at the weekend to unveil the revamped facility.

New video-recorded interview suites have been installed as part of the refurbishment, intended to make giving statements easier for vulnerable victims.

The new Bethnal Green police station. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

Personal touches - including wall murals which depict the history of Tower Hamlets - have also been added.

Det Insp Chris Heathcote told the Advertiser: "We are thrilled that the new-look Bethnal Green showcases the unique history of policing Tower Hamlets and the East End.

The new Bethnal Green police station, open again after a period of refurbishment. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

"This will help connect our officers and staff even more closely to the area and people they service.

You may also want to watch:

"Our modernised spaces will also provide a better service for members of the public who come in to see us, especially victims of serious crime who give video statements.”



