Appeal to help find missing man, 83, known to frequent east London

Daniel Couson who has been missing for two days. Picture: MPS Archant

Police are appealing for information to help find an 83-year-old man who has been missing for two days.

Daniel Couson was last seen at 10pm on October 29 in Brixton. He is known to frequent south east and east london.

He is described as a black man, five foot four inches and of a slim build.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a red jumper, brown or grey coat and brown trousers.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Mr Couson suffers from a number of serious medical conditions and requires medication, which he has missed whilst being missing.

"Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 999 or Missing People on 116 000."