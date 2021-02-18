Published: 7:00 AM February 18, 2021

Oscar-winning film director Danny Boyle has given a £20,000 personal gift to the Bow foodbank to help isolated families get through the pandemic crisis.

The man who created the opening extravaganza to the 2012 Olympics at Stratford has spent a day with volunteers at the foodbank delivering to 450 addresses.

Danny Boyle on the other side of the camera for a change, explaining why he volunteered at Bow foodbank. - Credit: Jemima Hindmarch/Bow foodbank

Danny was so impressed that he wrote a cheque to help keep the foodbank going.

Jane Thomas, a volunteer working with him, said: "I volunteer at a foodbank because foodbanks should not have to exist."

Danny with foodbank volunteers at Bow ready to go on their rounds - Credit: Jemima Hindmarch/Bow foodbank

The charity also helped set up Bethnal Green's foodbank at St Matthew's Church last year. It moved to the vacant Raine's Foundation School on February 17 after the school's forced closure.

The foundation is planning a free school after losing a battle with Tower Hamlets Council in 2019 to keep the 300-year-old secondary open. The site meanwhile is being used as a foodbank for 18 months, serving 450 households a week.