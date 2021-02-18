Danny Boyle joins Bow foodbank and gives £20k to help families in crisis
- Credit: Jemima Hindmarch/Bow foodbank
Oscar-winning film director Danny Boyle has given a £20,000 personal gift to the Bow foodbank to help isolated families get through the pandemic crisis.
The man who created the opening extravaganza to the 2012 Olympics at Stratford has spent a day with volunteers at the foodbank delivering to 450 addresses.
Danny was so impressed that he wrote a cheque to help keep the foodbank going.
Jane Thomas, a volunteer working with him, said: "I volunteer at a foodbank because foodbanks should not have to exist."
The charity also helped set up Bethnal Green's foodbank at St Matthew's Church last year. It moved to the vacant Raine's Foundation School on February 17 after the school's forced closure.
The foundation is planning a free school after losing a battle with Tower Hamlets Council in 2019 to keep the 300-year-old secondary open. The site meanwhile is being used as a foodbank for 18 months, serving 450 households a week.
