Appeal for information as body of dead dog pulled from canal

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:45 AM April 7, 2022
Dog found dead in Regent Canal, Mile End, on March 22

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a dead dog was found floating in Regent Canal, Mile End, on March 22 - Credit: RSPCA

WARNING: This article contains a graphic image.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a dead dog was found floating in a canal in London.

On March 22, RSPCA animal rescue officer Michael Harrington was called to Regent Canal in Mile End by locals who spotted the dog’s body.

He said: “The caller reported seeing the dog’s body floating in the canal and said it looked as though the dog’s legs and head had been tied up.

“When we pulled the body from the water we couldn’t see any obvious cause of death but local people were concerned that the dog - believed to be a female American bulldog-type - had been killed before being thrown into the canal.

Dog found dead in Canal in Mile End

The dog was believed to be a female American bulldog - Credit: RSPCA

“The dog is not microchipped and we’d like to find out where she came from and who she belonged to.

“These are obviously very suspicious circumstances so I’d like to establish how this poor dog died and whether she suffered before her death.

“Anyone with information should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

To help the RSPCA continue investigating reports of cruelty and rescuing animals in need of care, please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

