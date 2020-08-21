Tower Hamlets council officer wins London Enterprise Adviser of the Year award

A council officer who does voluntary work supporting start-up businesses to mentor the borough’s young people has won an award.

Enterprise programme manager Deborah Millington began supporting the London Enterprise Adviser Network’s school careers programme in her spare time last year.

She works with Canary Wharf College to provide students with opportunities to meet employers and gain an insight into the world of work and the variety of careers available.

Her work has earned her the London Enterprise Adviser of the Year award.

Deborah said: “Supporting these young people fits well with my work and it’s an experience I’ve really enjoyed.

“I’m looking forward to next year and a return to more normality - it will be great to build on what we’ve achieved so far with more tangible support and face to face experiences.”