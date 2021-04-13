News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mother and son taken to hospital during "severe" fire in Bow

Jon King

Published: 8:08 AM April 13, 2021   
Denmark Place

A fire badly damaged a flat in Denmark Place, Bow, on Friday (April 9). - Credit: Google

A mother and son had to be taken to hospital during a "severe" fire at a flat.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters tackled what London Fire Brigade (LFB) has described as a severe fire in Denmark Place, Bow on Friday, April 9.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Half of the second floor flat was damaged by the blaze."

The mother and son were suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Twelve people evacuated from the block and three more were treated for minor smoke inhalation. 

The brigade was called at 6.19pm and the flames under control by 7.46pm. Crews from Poplar and Bethnal Green were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

