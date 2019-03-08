Search

Obituary: Derek Spicer, the man behind Stairway to Heaven memorial to Bethnal Green wartime disaster

PUBLISHED: 17:12 19 August 2019

Memorial to Bethnal Green's dead from the 1943 wartime air-raid disaster that Derek Spicer raised funds to build. Picture: Mike Brooke

Memorial to Bethnal Green's dead from the 1943 wartime air-raid disaster that Derek Spicer raised funds to build. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The man who orchestrated raising £500,000 for the memorial to the 173 victims crushed to death of Bethnal Green's wartime air-raid shelter disaster has died at the age of 78.

Derek Spicer at a City Hall reception by the Mayor of London in 2014 while raising £500,000 for a memorial to the 1943 disaster. Picture: GLADerek Spicer at a City Hall reception by the Mayor of London in 2014 while raising £500,000 for a memorial to the 1943 disaster. Picture: GLA



Derek Spicer lays flowers at the memorial for his brother and sister killed in the 1943 air-raid shelter tragedy. Picture: Evelyn TeichmannDerek Spicer lays flowers at the memorial for his brother and sister killed in the 1943 air-raid shelter tragedy. Picture: Evelyn Teichmann

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online to Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust

