Obituary: Derek Spicer, the man behind Stairway to Heaven memorial to Bethnal Green wartime disaster

Memorial to Bethnal Green's dead from the 1943 wartime air-raid disaster that Derek Spicer raised funds to build. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The man who orchestrated raising £500,000 for the memorial to the 173 victims crushed to death of Bethnal Green's wartime air-raid shelter disaster has died at the age of 78.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Derek Spicer at a City Hall reception by the Mayor of London in 2014 while raising £500,000 for a memorial to the 1943 disaster. Picture: GLA Derek Spicer at a City Hall reception by the Mayor of London in 2014 while raising £500,000 for a memorial to the 1943 disaster. Picture: GLA

[web text here]

Derek Spicer lays flowers at the memorial for his brother and sister killed in the 1943 air-raid shelter tragedy. Picture: Evelyn Teichmann Derek Spicer lays flowers at the memorial for his brother and sister killed in the 1943 air-raid shelter tragedy. Picture: Evelyn Teichmann

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online to Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust