Police get 3-day extension to hold east London youth in ‘Islamist extremism’ probe

Scotland Yard's anti-terrorist command hold 3 suspects from east London. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police investigating “terrorist connections” have been given a further extension to detain a 17-year-old they arrested in east London aided by armed officers last Thursday, July 9.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command apprehended the teenager and a 41-year-old man at one address and a second man aged 27 at another, with a fourth arrest by police in Leicestershire at the same time.

The operation was part of a wider investigation into “suspected Islamist-extremist-motivated offences in the UK”, Scotland Yard later confirmed.

All four have been detained “on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism” under the 200 Terrorism Act.

The detention orders on the three men expire tomorrow, July 16, while the warrant for the youth that was due to expire last night has been extended until Friday.

No shots were fired in the east London operation involving armed officers, although one of the men was said to have been bitten by a police dog and was later treated in hospital for injuries in.

Police later searched five addresses in east London, south London and Leicestershire.