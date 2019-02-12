MISSING: Dialysis kidney patient Sarah Jam, 17, who needs daily treatment

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager from Dagenham who needs daily kidney dialysis treatment at the Royal London Hospital.

Sarah Jam, who’s 17, was last seen in Whitechapel a week ago, on February 15, the day she received treatment at the hospital.

Extensive checks with hospitals show that the 17-year-old is overdue for treatment after he last appointment.

Sarah is slim, 5ft 3ins tall with long black hair. She has ‘yin and yang’ tattoos on her wrists.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows where she might be or has information that may help find her to call East Area office on 07880 059280.