Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

PUBLISHED: 14:40 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 06 February 2019

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Archant

There are 40 food premises in Tower Hamlets with a zero-rating for hygiene.

Zero-rated: Barry's Fish Bar in Devons Road, Bromley-By-Bow. Pic: Google.Zero-rated: Barry's Fish Bar in Devons Road, Bromley-By-Bow. Pic: Google.

The businesses were given the worst rating available following an inspection of its premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

One was last rated in 2017 with the other 39 being inspected at some point last year.

The zero-rated establishments include a pub, two sushi bars and a number of curry houses.

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane is also among the 40 and was closed down last week by the council after inspectors found the eatery overrun with mice.

Zero-rated: Frank's Cafe in Limehouse. Pic: Google.Zero-rated: Frank's Cafe in Limehouse. Pic: Google.

All the businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of their business premises’ structure including the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities are also taken into consideration.

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: SubmittedKinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

In addition the way the businesses manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards their ratings.

The ratings are then published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

Abjol Miah has apologised for shairng the clip. Picture: Rob Hoveman

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.
