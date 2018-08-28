Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

There are 40 food premises in Tower Hamlets with a zero-rating for hygiene.

The businesses were given the worst rating available following an inspection of its premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

One was last rated in 2017 with the other 39 being inspected at some point last year.

The zero-rated establishments include a pub, two sushi bars and a number of curry houses.

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane is also among the 40 and was closed down last week by the council after inspectors found the eatery overrun with mice.

All the businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of their business premises’ structure including the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities are also taken into consideration.

In addition the way the businesses manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards their ratings.

The ratings are then published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.