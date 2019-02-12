Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Viewpoint: Borough must be prepared for every potential type of Brexit

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 March 2019

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets

Archant

Tower Hamlets voted to remain in the EU, and the council has called for a second referendum so the people have a final say.

However with Theresa May running down the clock we have to prepare the borough for all eventualities.

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission recently published its report on the likely impact on the borough.

The Commission chaired by Amina Ali has produced 24 recommendations.

It calls on government to guarantee replacement funding for that lost from the EU, and for skills funding to be handed down to London so we can deal with any local skills shortages.

We have also been providing advice and support to the 41,000 EU citizens in the borough, and making it clear that this is their home too.

The East End has a proud history of adapting to change and demonstrating its resilience in the face of great upheaval.

I’m confident that by working together we can navigate the challenges of Brexit with that same determination to succeed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Baby was murdered by his father after social workers closed a previous case of abuse involving his family

Mohammed Miah was found guilty of murder and Rebeka Nazmin was found guilty of allowing the death of a child. Picture MET POLICE

Licence fight for Limehouse pub said to have inspired the Queen Vic in Eastenders

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Baby was murdered by his father after social workers closed a previous case of abuse involving his family

Mohammed Miah was found guilty of murder and Rebeka Nazmin was found guilty of allowing the death of a child. Picture MET POLICE

Licence fight for Limehouse pub said to have inspired the Queen Vic in Eastenders

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Team News: Havant & Waterlooville vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient centre back Jamie Turley wins the ball against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Stormy weather

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen for his side to put up a fight at high-flying Walthamstow

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Viewpoint: Borough must be prepared for every potential type of Brexit

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists