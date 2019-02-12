Viewpoint: Borough must be prepared for every potential type of Brexit

Tower Hamlets voted to remain in the EU, and the council has called for a second referendum so the people have a final say.

However with Theresa May running down the clock we have to prepare the borough for all eventualities.

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission recently published its report on the likely impact on the borough.

The Commission chaired by Amina Ali has produced 24 recommendations.

It calls on government to guarantee replacement funding for that lost from the EU, and for skills funding to be handed down to London so we can deal with any local skills shortages.

We have also been providing advice and support to the 41,000 EU citizens in the borough, and making it clear that this is their home too.

The East End has a proud history of adapting to change and demonstrating its resilience in the face of great upheaval.

I’m confident that by working together we can navigate the challenges of Brexit with that same determination to succeed.