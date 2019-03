Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and breast cancer care

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security in 2015. Photo: MET POLICE MPS

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

IS bride a complex issue

Mary Pimm and Nik Wood, full address supplied, write:

We Bethnal Green residents know that the Shamima Begum issue is too complex for superficial sound-bites, like those from John Biggs and Rushanara Ali, or even letters like that from Moya St Leger in Twickenham.

So one thought on one aspect.

Islamic State (IS) has an even more medieval approach to traitors than our 1351 Treason Act.

Given that Shamima is in a refugee camp where inmates will include IS supporters, is it any wonder that she doesn’t want to deny her four years support, no matter what a waste they may now seem to her?

Had she been given effective protection, be it with stringent conditions, she might have been willing to become a source of understanding for us.

As it is, Sajid Javid’s calculated grandstanding has shut this off.

Walk for charity

Preena Mistry, Pink Ribbon Walk manager, Breast Cancer Care, writes:

Every 10 minutes, someone is told the devastating news they have breast cancer. Your readers can support people living with and beyond a diagnosis by signing up for a Breast Cancer Care Pink Ribbon Walk in association with Skechers. There are three ways to get involved.

Join hundreds of people from across the UK and walk with us on our 10 and 20 mile routes at Blenheim Palace and the Cotswolds on Saturday, May 18 or at Chatsworth and the Peak District on Saturday, June 15.

Alternatively, walk your way and create your own walking challenge. Or walk 500,000 steps during May and June - that’s one step for every woman living with breast cancer in the UK.

However you take part, all money raised will help the charity provide support.To sign up click here

