Viewpoint: Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to break Brexit deadlock

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 April 2019

Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'.

Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'.

Since the referendum in 2016, Theresa May and her government have failed to put the country first.

As our country is pushed to breaking point, they have irresponsibly wasted time and money negotiating a deal that has been overwhelmingly rejected by parliament on three occasions.

The prime minister has desperately tried to push her Brexit deal through, with no regard for the damage it’s causing.

This ongoing uncertainty caused by delay is causing chaos and continues to jeopardise jobs, livelihoods and the economy.

This destructive approach has all come at a huge cost for the taxpayer.

It’s been predicted the final cost of Brexit preparations will amount to £4.2 billion across the six main governmental departments.

It is time to end this Brexit chaos, and break the political deadlock by allowing the British public to have the final say with a People’s Vote.

Fake police officers rob men in Bethnal Green and London Fields

One of the two victims was approached in Bethnal Green Road by two men pretending to be plain clothes police officers. Picture: GOOGLE

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Cannabis farm found in Bethnal Green house

A srtill from the video shows the sophisticated equipment and some of the plants. Pic: Tower Hamlets Police

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

