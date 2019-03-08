Viewpoint: Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to break Brexit deadlock

Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'. FREE TO USE

Since the referendum in 2016, Theresa May and her government have failed to put the country first.

As our country is pushed to breaking point, they have irresponsibly wasted time and money negotiating a deal that has been overwhelmingly rejected by parliament on three occasions.

The prime minister has desperately tried to push her Brexit deal through, with no regard for the damage it’s causing.

This ongoing uncertainty caused by delay is causing chaos and continues to jeopardise jobs, livelihoods and the economy.

This destructive approach has all come at a huge cost for the taxpayer.

It’s been predicted the final cost of Brexit preparations will amount to £4.2 billion across the six main governmental departments.

It is time to end this Brexit chaos, and break the political deadlock by allowing the British public to have the final say with a People’s Vote.