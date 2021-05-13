Published: 6:24 PM May 13, 2021

Pup star leaping to be judged at Isle of Dogs festival - Credit: Paaw House

A canine festival has got the go-ahead for September in the best place to stage it — on the Isle of Dogs, of course.

Pet owners can get their mutts judged by uploading snapshots for judges to get their paws on.

Smiling doggy posing for judges in Charity Dog awards - Credit: Paaw House

Winners of the Charity Dog awards are declared at the Sunday “Paawstival” staged at the Isle of Dogs’ Mudchute Farm on September 5.

Pet owners can paws to enter categories such as Lockdown Legend, Scruffiest Mutt, Pup Star, Remarkable Rescue and Happiest Hound, chasing a £10,000 prize for the overall top dog.

“It has been a tough year for animal charities,” organiser Gabby Kuehn told the East London Advertiser. “So all competition entry fees are going to organisations providing much-needed care for our voiceless friends.”

Gabby Kuehn and pet Vinnie at centre of courtroom dogfight. - Credit: Vickie Flores

Gabby launched a nationwide Pets Are Always Welcome campaign, or Paaw, for animal tolerance in housing after a High Court battle in 2017 when managing agents barred her Maltese-Yorkshire crossbreed Vinnie from her leasehold apartment by the Limehouse marina.

Her Isle of Dogs festival is in aid of StreetVet and the Wild at Heart Foundation as well as guest charities such as Bow Lodge Cat Rescue, ARK Doris UK and Pippa’s Army.

Scruffy mutt... or just a shaggy dog story? - Credit: Paaw House



