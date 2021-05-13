News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Dog festival gets go-ahead for Isle of Dogs, of all places

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:24 PM May 13, 2021   
Pup star leaping to be judged at Isle of Dogs festival

Pup star leaping to be judged at Isle of Dogs festival - Credit: Paaw House

A canine festival has got the go-ahead for September in the best place to stage it — on the Isle of Dogs, of course. 

Pet owners can get their mutts judged by uploading snapshots for judges to get their paws on. 

Smiling doggy posing for judges in Charity Dog awards

Smiling doggy posing for judges in Charity Dog awards - Credit: Paaw House

Winners of the Charity Dog awards are declared at the Sunday “Paawstival” staged at the Isle of Dogs’ Mudchute Farm on September 5. 

Pet owners can paws to enter categories such as Lockdown Legend, Scruffiest Mutt, Pup Star, Remarkable Rescue and Happiest Hound, chasing a £10,000 prize for the overall top dog. 

“It has been a tough year for animal charities,” organiser Gabby Kuehn told the East London Advertiser. “So all competition entry fees are going to organisations providing much-needed care for our voiceless friends.” 

Gabby Kuehn and pet Vinnie at centre of courtroom dogfight.  

Gabby Kuehn and pet Vinnie at centre of courtroom dogfight. - Credit: Vickie Flores

Gabby launched a nationwide Pets Are Always Welcome campaign, or Paaw, for animal tolerance in housing after a High Court battle in 2017 when managing agents barred her Maltese-Yorkshire crossbreed Vinnie from her leasehold apartment by the Limehouse marina. 

Her Isle of Dogs festival is in aid of StreetVet and the Wild at Heart Foundation as well as guest charities such as Bow Lodge Cat RescueARK Doris UK and Pippa’s Army.  

Scruffy mutt... or just a shaggy dog story?

Scruffy mutt... or just a shaggy dog story? - Credit: Paaw House


London
Docklands News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Names of voters fraudulantly used for candidate nominations, police discover. Picture: Mike Brooke

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-12-2020 of Salford City manager Richie Wellens. Issue date: Monday March 22, 202

Leyton Orient

Early front-runners for Leyton Orient managerial vacancy

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Racist graffiti on car in Millwall

Racist vandalism keyed on cars parked in street on Isle of Dogs

Mike Brooke

person
Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf, east London, where the London Fire Brigad

London Fire Brigade

New Providence Wharf fire: Two in hospital and 42 treated at scene

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus