Did you see dog being mistreated on Underground train at Bethnal Green? RSPCA asks

PUBLISHED: 15:20 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 April 2020

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

An investigation has been started by the RSPCA after an Underground train passenger reported seeing a pet dog being badly mistreated on the Central Line at Bethnal Green.

CCTV cameras at Bethnal Green... tracing man reported in dog incident. Picture: Mike BrookeCCTV cameras at Bethnal Green... tracing man reported in dog incident. Picture: Mike Brooke

The passenger alerted the animal welfare organisation saying a man on the train had been yanking the dog’s lead and pushing its head.

The man was seen getting off at Bethnal Green from a westbound train arriving from Mile End (heading towards White City) at 11.40am on March 6. The RSPCA has seen CCTV footage from a station camera at Bethnal Green and is appealing to the dog owner to get in touch.

“We believe the small, tan-coloured Staffie-type dog may have suffered injury,” RSPCA inspector Nicole Smith said. “We saw the dog and the man the witness described when we finally managed to look at the CCTV and would like to speak to him about this incident.”

She warned: “We have a clear photo of the man, so we’d encourage him to get in touch.”

The animal charity is appealing to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened on March 6 to call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 030 0123 8018.

