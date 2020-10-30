Search

Advanced search

Woof! It’s a dogs’ day going walkies on Tower Bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 30 October 2020

Meet the mutts making a dog's dinner of it... high above the Thames. Picture: Tower Br

Meet the mutts making a dog's dinner of it... high above the Thames. Picture: Tower Br

Tower Bridge

The iconic Tower Bridge is taking the lead and making an exclusive dogs’ day to go “walkies” 140ft above the Thames.

Every dog has it's day... like this pooch topping London's defining landlark. Picture: Tower BrEvery dog has it's day... like this pooch topping London's defining landlark. Picture: Tower Br

London’s defining landmark recognises our canine pals are part of the family.

So for one day only on Sunday, November 8, the canines get the pedigree treatment with their owners given exclusive access to the East walkway to be walked along the glass floor looking down on the river.

The mutts and their human chums can climb the neo-Gothic towers and discover the stories of the people behind Tower Bridge, from its architects to the coal-stokers.

They can sit, lie and pose on the glass walkway, then sniff around the original Victorian engine rooms and see the massive coal-burning boilers that once powered the huge bascule bridge.

All the humans at Tower Bridge ask is that they are kept on leads and will offer them dishy doggie treats if they behave.

Dogs can go online to book their Tower Bridge walkies. Opening times 9.30-6pm, last admissions 5pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they’re missing fans ahead of big Bolton meeting

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Woof! It’s a dogs’ day going walkies on Tower Bridge

Meet the mutts making a dog's dinner of it... high above the Thames. Picture: Tower Br

Day care centres get temporary reprieve by Tower Hamlets Council

Rabina Khan...

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV