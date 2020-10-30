Woof! It’s a dogs’ day going walkies on Tower Bridge

Meet the mutts making a dog's dinner of it... high above the Thames.

The iconic Tower Bridge is taking the lead and making an exclusive dogs’ day to go “walkies” 140ft above the Thames.

Every dog has it's day... like this pooch topping London's defining landlark.

London’s defining landmark recognises our canine pals are part of the family.

So for one day only on Sunday, November 8, the canines get the pedigree treatment with their owners given exclusive access to the East walkway to be walked along the glass floor looking down on the river.

The mutts and their human chums can climb the neo-Gothic towers and discover the stories of the people behind Tower Bridge, from its architects to the coal-stokers.

They can sit, lie and pose on the glass walkway, then sniff around the original Victorian engine rooms and see the massive coal-burning boilers that once powered the huge bascule bridge.

All the humans at Tower Bridge ask is that they are kept on leads and will offer them dishy doggie treats if they behave.

Dogs can go online to book their Tower Bridge walkies. Opening times 9.30-6pm, last admissions 5pm.