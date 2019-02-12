Limehouse GP is given an award for her dedication to her patients

Dr Jennie Read with Jonathan Ganesh. Pi: DVA Archant

A GP with 27 years service in Limehouse has been awarded for supporting victims of the Docklands bombing and her dedication to her patients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Jennie Read from the Limehouse Practice which is based in Gill Street Health Centre, was recognised for her tireless work in the community with a Docklands Victims Association (DVA) award.

Dr Read was instrumental in supporting the victims of the terrorist attack in February 1996 and has also helped raised vital funds for severely disabled children in Thailand.

Jonathan Ganesh, president of DVA, was injured in the bombing which claimed two lives and injured more than 100 people.

He said: “Our community and the NHS have been very fortunate to have retained a GP whose compassion for others has undoubtedly alleviated suffering.

“As a victim of terrorism I shall never forget the help she gave me and others during this very difficult period”.

Ihsan Bashir, who lost his brother Inam in the bombing, added: “I commend Dr Read for her dedication. She is a credit to the NHS and is an illustration that GPs can be instrumental in helping victims of terrorism.”

Previous recipients of a DVA award are Dr George Legg of King’s College London, artist Lucy Harrison, Rt Hon Laurence Robertson MP and Ms Hunna Ihsan of Marymount School as a result of their outstanding service to humanity.