New fire doors to make Whitechapel housing estate safer

Fire doors in Dron House will be upgraded by the City of London Corporation. Picture: Google Archant

A social housing estate in Whitechapel will get new fire doors as part of a £9million project to make people safer.

Dron House in Adelina Grove will have replacement front, communal, and fire escape doors installed, providing enhanced fire resistance of up to 60 minutes.

It's one of 12 housing estates run by the City of London Corporation to get fire door upgrades, benefitting more than 7,000 people in 2,300 homes.

City Corporation's community and children services committee chairman Randall Anderson said: "The security of residents is our number one priority.

"We want all our residents to be safe and feel safe in their homes.

"We have worked hard to enhance fire safety on our estates, and these new doors will increase protection and reassurance for thousands of Londoners."

The City Corporation has also agreed to fit fire sprinklers in all its social housing tower blocks by the end of this year.