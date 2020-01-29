Search

Advanced search

New fire doors to make Whitechapel housing estate safer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 January 2020

Fire doors in Dron House will be upgraded by the City of London Corporation. Picture: Google

Fire doors in Dron House will be upgraded by the City of London Corporation. Picture: Google

Archant

A social housing estate in Whitechapel will get new fire doors as part of a £9million project to make people safer.

Dron House in Adelina Grove will have replacement front, communal, and fire escape doors installed, providing enhanced fire resistance of up to 60 minutes.

It's one of 12 housing estates run by the City of London Corporation to get fire door upgrades, benefitting more than 7,000 people in 2,300 homes.

You may also want to watch:

City Corporation's community and children services committee chairman Randall Anderson said: "The security of residents is our number one priority.

"We want all our residents to be safe and feel safe in their homes.

"We have worked hard to enhance fire safety on our estates, and these new doors will increase protection and reassurance for thousands of Londoners."

The City Corporation has also agreed to fit fire sprinklers in all its social housing tower blocks by the end of this year.

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

New fire doors to make Whitechapel housing estate safer

Fire doors in Dron House will be upgraded by the City of London Corporation. Picture: Google

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek

Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient boss felt they deserved something out Crewe clash

Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24