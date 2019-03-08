Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google Google

Four ‘drug dens’ in Whitechapel have been closed down following a police operation involving 70 officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police raided the premises in Hessel Street, off the Commercial Road, and arrested two men last Wednesday night.

Those arrested were being held “on suspicion of being concerned in supplying and possessing a controlled class B substance” and possessing an offensive weapon.

Two other men were being required by police for an interview at a later date.

Officers also seized Class B drugs, a large quantity of cash and several items of property suspected to be stolen. Investigations are continuing into the suspected stolen property, while all four premises have been served with closure notices.

The raids were part of a proactive operation using search warrants and based on tip offs in the community. They were led by the Met’s Whitechapel Neighbourhood team and the Central East Command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney borough, backed up by Scotland Yard’s Territorial Support group.