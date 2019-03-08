What the mayor said to the Duke facing the Tower of London
PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 October 2019
© Rehan Jamil
A new courtyard garden with a stunning view of the Tower of London has been opened by the Duke of Gloucester which may soon be used for a street food market.
The new Tower Hill Terrace garden has been created with a grant given to Tower Hamlets Council by the Tower Hill Trust to improve the open space.
The Duke, who met residents and chatted with the architects who designed the space, was welcomed by the trust's chair Susan Wood and by mayor John Biggs.
"We will always improve open spaces where we can," the mayor told the Duke. "It's a real challenge to create new open spaces in such a densely-populated area like Tower Hill."
The terrace now has room to set up a food market and space for community events.
It also has covered seating to shelter from the sun or rain, with space for tourists to enjoy spectacular views of Tower Bridge, The Tower itself and the Thames.