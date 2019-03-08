Search

What the mayor said to the Duke facing the Tower of London

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 October 2019

Cutting edge... Duke of Gloucester snips ribbon to open new Tower Hill Terrace garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Cutting edge... Duke of Gloucester snips ribbon to open new Tower Hill Terrace garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

A new courtyard garden with a stunning view of the Tower of London has been opened by the Duke of Gloucester which may soon be used for a street food market.

Duke of Gloucester takes a breather with Tower Hill Trust chair Susan Wood and mayor John Biggs to admire view of Tower of London from the new garden. Picture: Rehan JamilDuke of Gloucester takes a breather with Tower Hill Trust chair Susan Wood and mayor John Biggs to admire view of Tower of London from the new garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The new Tower Hill Terrace garden has been created with a grant given to Tower Hamlets Council by the Tower Hill Trust to improve the open space.

The Duke, who met residents and chatted with the architects who designed the space, was welcomed by the trust's chair Susan Wood and by mayor John Biggs.

"We will always improve open spaces where we can," the mayor told the Duke. "It's a real challenge to create new open spaces in such a densely-populated area like Tower Hill."

View from the new terraced garden looking at the Tower of London and Tower Bridge to its right. Picture: Rehan JamilView from the new terraced garden looking at the Tower of London and Tower Bridge to its right. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The terrace now has room to set up a food market and space for community events.

It also has covered seating to shelter from the sun or rain, with space for tourists to enjoy spectacular views of Tower Bridge, The Tower itself and the Thames.

