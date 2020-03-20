Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Docklands Victims Association providing support for vulnerable people

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

Jonathan Ganesh leaving items outside a front door. Picture: DVA

Jonathan Ganesh leaving items outside a front door. Picture: DVA

DVA

A group set up in the wake of a Docklands terror attack is helping vulnerable people who are isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitising gels, wipes, and masks to limit contamination and stop the spread of the disease are being delivered by members of the Docklands Victims Association (DVA) to those who are severely disabled.

Project coordinator Jonathan Ganesh said: “We will prevail against this global virus by caring for each other to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.”

A facilities management company called Elite Support Services in London provided the sanitary materials for free.

Mr Ganesh said: “We can confirm we are working with our members who have been left severely disabled due to terrorism and other vulnerable people who desperately require support at this difficult time.

“However, the DVA would like to appeal to major victims’ groups within Northern Ireland and other organisations to ensure those in need are supported.”

You may also want to watch:

Some victims have been left with severe post traumatic stress disorder and other medical conditions, and the volunteers aim to ensure they do not feel alone while they remain indoors.

Mr Ganesh has been an international aid worker for number of years, previously during global crises in Thailand.

He was badly injured during the London Docklands IRA bombing in February 1996, which killed two people.

Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inam was one of those killed, said: “I’m a former chemotherapy patient and my immune system is low. Very grateful for the support of the DVA but very disappointed that other support groups appear to not to be helping those that may need support.”

Mr Ganesh said he was very grateful to Elite Support Service for backing the initiative.

He added: “However, I’m very disappointed with the lack of response from major victims’ groups within Northern Ireland and others who should be providing reassurance and support to those with PTSD and other disabilities at this time.

“I also hope that other companies will follow the lead of Elite Support Services and supply essential items to those in need for free.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tower Hamlets bin strike: Veolia to meet Unite the Union today

Refuse collectors and strike supporters on the picket line. Picture: Sophie Cox

Appeal after Canary Wharf station assault

Police would like to speak to these two women. Picture: BTP

‘We can’t open our windows’: Uncollected rubbish piling up in Tower Hamlets streets

Uncollected rubbish in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Rachael Burford

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tower Hamlets bin strike: Veolia to meet Unite the Union today

Refuse collectors and strike supporters on the picket line. Picture: Sophie Cox

Appeal after Canary Wharf station assault

Police would like to speak to these two women. Picture: BTP

‘We can’t open our windows’: Uncollected rubbish piling up in Tower Hamlets streets

Uncollected rubbish in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Rachael Burford

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Docklands Victims Association providing support for vulnerable people

Jonathan Ganesh leaving items outside a front door. Picture: DVA

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Test your general knowledge in our weekly pub quiz. Picture: PA

TV choirmaster Gareth Malone invites you to join virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak
Drive 24