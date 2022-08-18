News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man, woman and child escape 'large' e-bike fire in Wapping flat by climbing out window

Franki Berry

Published: 2:58 PM August 18, 2022
E-bike flat fire in Wapping flat

The remains of the e-bike which is believed to have caused the fire - Credit: LFB

An e-bike is believed to have sparked a "large fire" inside a three-bed Wapping flat yesterday. 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) took 20 calls to the blaze on Wapping Lane at just after 5pm. 

Most of the first-floor home was damaged by the flames, but a man, woman and child escaped unhurt by climbing out of a window and down a fire escape before firefighters arrived. 

LFB said they believe the fire was accidental and caused by the failure of a lithium-ion cell from an e-bike battery pack.

An LFB spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by a resident who could smell burning and found a large fire in the bedroom. The residents left the flat by climbing out of a window onto the fire escape and called 999.

"As this incident shows, you should never block your escape route with anything, including bikes and scooters. Store them somewhere away from a main through route."

They issued advice around the safe storage of e-bikes, which includes making sure they are charged in a room where there is smoke detection and on a hard, flat surface.

“We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly,” the spokesperson added. 

Crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene and had the blaze under control by just before 6.30pm. 

